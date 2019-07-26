Dozens show up for funeral of local WWII veteran they never met

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A hot July day — and Mark White is remembering sweet memories with his grandfather.

“He would always take me to Regency Square Mall to get mint chocolate chip ice cream,” said White.

White’s grandfather, Linwood Broach, died Monday at the age of 95. Broach served in the Army during World War II. He was injured twice, earning the purple heart from combat.

Broach had very few immediate family left and as that remaining family planned Friday’s burial service, they knew they wanted more people to honor this American hero.

That’s why White reached out to a local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, requesting fellow veterans come and pay respects. The family never anticipated the outpouring they received.

Dozens of complete strangers showed up to Riverview Cemetery Friday morning, never even knowing the man inside the flag-draped casket.

“I felt the need to be here,” said Nyra Ingram.

Ingram’s late husband was in the Navy. She tells 8News she hardly ever drives anymore but felt “guided” on the way to the cemetery — hitting nearly every green light.

Nearby, a group of combat veterans stood shoulder-to-shoulder in a flag line behind Broach’s casket.

“Without your service we wouldn’t be here and be able to do what we do today,” said Steven Bunker, a veteran himself.

Bunker says he rode his motorcycle from Bowling Green to be at the service.

Even a fellow member of the greatest generation, Ronald Kimler, had somebody drive him from his assisted living center on Richmond’s Northside down to the cemetery so he could pay respects.

“We’ve reached a point where our friends have all died,” said Kimler, who piloted a P-47 during the war.

Kimler is 94 years-old-now and never met 95-year-old Broach. Still, he felt connected.

“I think they deserve as much credit as you can possibly could make for them,” he told 8News.

Meantime White says he will remember his grandfather’s burial alongside family and all of the new friends who joined them.

“Countless friends that we have made today — just that we’ve never met and that we have no connection whatsoever,” said White. “The generosity and kindness they’ve shown just coming out to support my grandfather and my family.”

Those strangers who showed up traveled from Midlothian, Ashland, and Bowling Green to name a few.

Even a few soldiers from Fort Lee came to play taps and fold the flag draped over Broach’s casket.