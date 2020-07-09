Dr. Oliver Hill Jr., VSU professor and son of legendary civil rights attorney, dies at 70

Dr. Oliver Hill Jr., a longtime psychology professor at Virginia State University and the son of civil rights attorney Oliver Hill, died this week. He was 70. (photo courtesy of Virginia State University)

Dr. Oliver Hill Jr., a longtime psychology professor at Virginia State University and the son of civil rights attorney Oliver Hill, died this week. He was 70.

The Richmond native died in the city on July 7. Virginia State University remembered Dr. Hill, who was a part of the university for over 30 years, in a statement released Thursday.

“Our Trojan Family is very saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Dr. Oliver Hill, Jr. Dr Hill was a valued member of our VSU Family for more than three decades. He was a great man and a nationally renowned professor, researcher, and scientist,” the statement read. “Dr. Hill dedicated a great deal of his research and his passion to changing the lives of the African American community by creating a pathway to educational opportunities through his work in school reform and student testing. He was instrumental in the creation of VSU’s PH.D. in Health Psychology, the University’s first Ph.D. program. Dr. Hill’s contributions as a faculty member, department chair, and interim dean made us better as a University. The far reaches of Dr. Oliver Hill’s impact truly transformed lives.”

