‘Drive-by’ vigil brings hundreds in remembrance of Chesterfield woman killed in crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of people drove their vehicles through a ‘drive-by’ vigil in remembrance of 20-year-old Keira Reese-Johnson on Saturday.
Johnson died after a suburban truck hit her disabled car when it was stopped in the travel lanes along I-64 in Hampton last weekend.
Cars honked their horns while purple and blue balloons were released to the sky during this socially-distant vigil as the community rallied behind the family and friends who lost their loved one.
Keira’s mother, Shankeithy Johnson, said she knows Keira is looking down, proud the community came together.
“Words can’t explain, you know, how I’m feeling right now. Because I’m happy and I’m sad. Because my baby not here but I’m happy for celebrating her.” Shankeithy Johnson said.
