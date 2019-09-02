‘Drive slow’: Local drivers reminded to watch out for children ahead of the first day of school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — With children headed back to school soon, drivers have been warned to watch out for students getting off school buses. One safety expert told 8News Monday that drivers need to be even more alert now.

Janet Brooking, with Drive Smart Virginia, spoke with 8News after two videos were shared online of children almost being hit by cars after getting off their school bus.

“When the bus stops, be very, very, very cognizant of the surroundings,” Brooking said. “This time of year, we’re going to have lots of extra pedestrians on the roadways. As drivers, it’s very, very important to be more vigilant in their communities to drive slow.”

It’s something driving experts say could happen in Virginia, if people are not careful.

“It’s a law in Virginia, that when a school bus is stopped with children are entering or not, you have to stop on either side of the road,” Brooking told 8News. “You shouldn’t drive distracted anyways, strictly at this time of year. You don’t want to drive distracted because you certainly don’t want to harm one of these children going to school.”

Texting, talking on the phone, using your GPS or any other example of distracted driving is a danger to pedestrians and drivers.