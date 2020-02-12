Driver charged in connection with tractor-trailer crash in Amelia

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailers in Amelia County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at westbound Route 360, near Drunkard Road.

Troopers say a 2001 International tractor and a 2020 Freightliner tractor, both hauling empty trailers were stopped due to slowing or stopping traffic ahead of them.

At the same time, a 2016 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling westbound Route 360 before striking the 2020 Freightliner in the rear. The impact forced the Freightliner to strike the 2001 International tractor in the rear.

All three drivers involved were wearing their seat belts and were not injured.

Maurice Hall, the 47-year-old who was operating the 2016 Kenworth tractor trailer, was charged with following too close.

Amelia County Sheriff’s office assisted at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

