Driver charged in crash that injured Prince George County officer

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged with failure to yield following a crash in Prince George County that sent a police officer to the hospital.

The incident occurred at around 11:35 p.m. in the 4800 block of Ruffin Road. According to police, a female driver believed she was being pulled over when she noticed the officer’s emergency lights behind her and began to pull over. But when she realized the officer was attempting to pass her en route to a priority call, she abruptly re-entered the travel lane and struck the passenger side of the officer’s vehicle.

The officer was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and later released.

The driver has been charged with failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, according to police.