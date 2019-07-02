1  of  5
Driver charged in Northumberland County crash that killed bicyclist

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been charged with reckless driving following a crash in Northumberland County that left a bicyclist dead.

The crash happened just before noon Monday on eastbound Route 360, roughly a half-mile east of Liberty Road.

According to Virginia State Police, a 1986 Dodge pickup was traveling eastbound when it struck a bicyclist that was stopped on the paved portion of the shoulder.

The bicyclist, who has been identified as 67-year-old Paul L. Taylor of Pikesville, Maryland, was rushed with life-threatening injuries to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, 60-year-old Kenneth Hudnall, of Reedsville, was wearing a seat belt and not injured. He’s been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. 

