STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash yesterday in a restaurant parking lot that led to a DUI arrest and significant damage to a parked vehicle and the restaurant.

On Feb. 24 at 1:25 p.m., police responded to a crash at 432 Garrisonville Road. The deputy on scene found a silver Nissan Altima had crashed into an unoccupied red Ford Mustang in the business parking lot, pushing the Mustang into Nara Thai Cuisine.

There were no injuries inside the restaurant.

The investigation revealed 45-year-old Anthony Johnson drove the Altima from the Medical Plaza, across Travis Lane, into the grass and over the curb while increasing speed according to police. The vehicle stopped after smashing into the Mustang but the tires continued to spin, producing smoke.

Johnson was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and a search warrant for blood was executed.

Upon his release from the hospital, Johnson was charged with DUI, driving suspended, registration violations, no seatbelt and no insurance.

The magistrate released Johnson on an unsecure bond.