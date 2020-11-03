Driver ejected from car during crash in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was killed this morning in a crash on I-95 south in Caroline County.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened at 7:20 a.m. According to police, a 2011 Ford Fusion and a coupe were both traveling south on Interstate 95. The Fusion changed lanes and struck the coupe.

Both cars ran off the road and into the median striking trees. The driver of the coupe was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

“The coupe had two occupants. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, VSP said.

The driver of the Fusion was the sole occupant, VSP said. They were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.