Driver facing 5 felony charges in deadly Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The woman charged with driving into a group of people in Shockoe Bottom – killing one and critically injuring others- is now facing five felony charges.

Shiauna M. Harris was set to appear in court Wednesday, but the hearing was withdrawn because of a grand jury indictment in early July.

Harris faces a first-degree murder charge following the death of Shanice Woodberry.

“She not coming back, it doesn’t even matter what they say or what they can do,” said Robin Lewis, Woodberry’s mother. “They can’t make it right. She’s gone.”

Lewis told 8News that she misses her daughter, adding “I can’t believe she’s gone. It’s just like a dream, I want to wake up.”

Harris, 21, was charged in connection to Woodberry’s death following a grand jury indictment on July 10. In addition to a first-degree murder charge, Harris is facing an attempted murder charge after injuring three other people.

“The situation that we had a couple of weeks ago is something that is very rare,” said Anthony Papaleo, a Richmond Police Department officer.

Video obtained by 8News from June 26 shows the car, allegedly driven by Harris, hit bystanders, according to witnesses. The vehicle then allegedly circled back and struck more pedestrians, witnesses added.

Since the incident, patrol in the area has increased. It’s part of an initiative by Richmond Police to keep those in the area safe following the events of June 26.

“The business owners are keeping an eye on the patrons to make sure nobody is over-served, preventing more incidents like that from happening,” Papaleo said.

Harris’ remains behind bars after being denied bond earlier this month. Her next hearing date has not been set.