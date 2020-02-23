Driver has seizure before crashing into Blackstone pizza shop, worker says

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — A pizza shop in Blackstone is being forced to push back their grand opening after an SUV crashed into their front window Saturday afternoon.

Luis Chavez-Hernandez — a worker at Louie’s pizza — told 8News that a man driving a black Infinity had a seizure before crashing into shop around 5 p.m.

Chavez-Hernandez said the shop was slated to open on Thursday, but that will be pushed back to a later date.

8News is working to find out on the driver’s condition.

