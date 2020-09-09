Virginia Tech Hokies All Access
Driver hits highway construction worker, vehicle in Dinwiddie work zone

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said that a vehicle traveling on the interstate in Dinwiddie County on Tuesday night struck a highway construction worker and vehicle while moving through an active work zone.

According to police, troopers responded to the scene at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 8 after receiving reports of a crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie.

The worker who was hit suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police said that the worker is expected to survive. An investigation is ongoing.

