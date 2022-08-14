NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the driver who was killed in a single vehicle crash in Nottoway this week.

Virginia State Police responded to Hungarytown Road in Nottoway at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for a reported single vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling eastbound on Hungarytown Road when it lost control, ran off the road and overturned.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Daniel Morgan Smith of Blackstone, was as transported an area hospital. He later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police reported that Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.