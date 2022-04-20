RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A second person has died as a result of the crash on Bells Road involving a Richmond Police Department SUV April 7.

According to a Richmond Police Department press release Wednesday night, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, has died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Both Ruffin and his passenger, Tracey Williams, 19, were ejected from the vehicle after colliding with Richmond police officers responding to an emergency call just before 11 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood Road.

Ruffin and Williams were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but Richmond police reported that Williams died the next day.

Richmond Police Chief, in response to the news of Ruffin’s death, said, “Our hearts and prayers go out to both families affected by this tragedy.”

The two Richmond police officers involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.