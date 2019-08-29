Breaking News
Medical Examiner: Toddler sexually assaulted at Richmond motel died of blunt force trauma

Vehicle in guardrail collision comes to stop ‘over the edge’ of Richmond parking deck

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver struck a guardrail in the parking deck of Imperial Plaza, an assisted living facility in Richmond, on Thursday. The collision forced the vehicle’s left side, mainly the front tire, to partially hang over the edge of the deck.

Richmond police told 8News that a woman was driving a car in the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue when she hit the guardrail of a parking deck in the area. The car was found “with part of the vehicle over the edge of the deck.”

No charges will be filed and no injuries were reported, police said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events