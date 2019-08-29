RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver struck a guardrail in the parking deck of Imperial Plaza, an assisted living facility in Richmond, on Thursday. The collision forced the vehicle’s left side, mainly the front tire, to partially hang over the edge of the deck.

Richmond police told 8News that a woman was driving a car in the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue when she hit the guardrail of a parking deck in the area. The car was found “with part of the vehicle over the edge of the deck.”

No charges will be filed and no injuries were reported, police said.