Driver killed after crashing into tractor-trailer on Lord Delaware Bridge in King and Queen County

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Lord Delaware Bridge in King and Queen County Tuesday morning.

Rhe crash occurred at around 8:40 a.m. on the eastbound side of Route 33. According to Virginia State Police, a 2002 Ford Ranger, driven by a 66-year-old man, was traveling westbound in the far light lane when he veered across all travel lanes and struck a 2015 Mack tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Ford Ranger died at the scene, police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing their seat belts.

West Point Fire and Rescue, West Point Police Department, in addition to New Kent Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: