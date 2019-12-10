Driver killed after vehicle strikes tree in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A male driver is dead after their vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened just before 2:50 p.m. on Flank Road at Church Road.

Troopers say the man was traveling in a 2015 Buick Regal eastbound on Flank Road coming out of a curve when he ran off the road and struck several trees.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene. His identification is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation.