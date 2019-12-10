Breaking News
New law bans use of cell phones while driving in Richmond

Driver killed after vehicle strikes tree in Dinwiddie

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
crash_89588

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A male driver is dead after their vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened just before 2:50 p.m. on Flank Road at Church Road. 

Troopers say the man was traveling in a 2015 Buick Regal eastbound on Flank Road coming out of a curve when he ran off the road and struck several trees.  

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene. His identification is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events