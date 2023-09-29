CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on South Providence Road early Friday morning.

Police say around 4 a.m., the driver of a 2011 Mazda was traveling south on South Providence Road when they ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire. The driver was the only occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to police, South Providence Road between Elkhardt Road and Poco Drive will be shut down for several hours.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.