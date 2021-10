PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed in a fiery crash after they ran off I-95 and struck trees Friday morning in Prince George County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. A driver in a Honda SUV heading southbound ran off the road to the right, struck trees and caught fire. The driver did not escape and succumbed to their injuries onscene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.