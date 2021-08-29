Driver killed on I-95 in early-morning U-Haul crash

Caroline, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is dead and a passenger injured after a single-vehicle crash in Caroline County early Saturday morning.

David W. Colhouer, 58, of Chantilly, was driving North on I-95 at around 3:30 a.m. when he ran off the road and struck a group of trees. Colhouer died of his injuries at the scene, and his passenger, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, and State Police are considering a medical emergency as a possible cause of the crash.