Driver leads Virginia troopers on high-speed chase on I-85 in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was arrested after leading Virginia State Police troopers in a high-speed chase.

According to state police, at around 8:30 a.m. Friday, a VSP trooper tried to stop a driver traveling south on I-85 in Dinwiddie County. The driver refused and a pursuit started.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control at the 39-mile marker in Brunswick County and struck the guardrail, VSP said.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

