NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver and passenger died after a crash and subsequent vehicle fire on Friday in Northumberland County.

At 9:25 p.m. on Friday, Dec 15, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two deaths.

Police said a Ford Mustang ran off the road and hit a tree in the area of the 100 block of Light Street in Northumberland County. The Ford then caught fire.

The driver and only passenger died due to their injuries at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.