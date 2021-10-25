Driver, passenger seriously hurt after high-speed chase ends in fiery crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver and a passenger of a car involved in a high-speed chase that started on I-64 east in New Kent County were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The chase started on I-64 east when a state trooper observed a white Infiniti sedan traveling at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper also observed the vehicle traveling on the shoulder at a high rate of speed. The state trooper activated emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop but the driver fled.

The driver took the 227 exit. The pursuit came to a stop when the Infiniti ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway and ran off the road to the left striking trees. The car also caught fire.

State police said the driver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly found.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver has serious injuries while the passenger was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

The incident remains under investigation.