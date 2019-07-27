Driver sought in Chesterfield hit-and-run, police say

Chesterfield County (WRIC) — Police say a driver involved in a head-on crash at the intersection of Spring Run Road and Clearwood Road ran away from the scene, according to police.

Chesterfield Police is investigating the hit-and-run that happened around 6:30 p.m.

Police told 8News another driver involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Police say they have identified the suspect and are preparing to serve a warrant.

