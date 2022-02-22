POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was rescued from the inside of an overturned car in a Powhatan County swamp Tuesday afternoon.

Powhatan County Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook that their career and volunteer personnel were dispatched for a vehicle on its side in a swamp in the county’s eastern end.

Crews arrived to find the car in the water with the driver still inside.

Powhatan said that fire and rescue members were able to quickly remove the driver, who was then transported to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.