Driver slams into parked VDOT truck on I-95 in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man has been charged with reckless driving after slamming into the back of a VDOT vehicle last night.

The VDOT Safety Service Patrol (SSP) vehicle was parked near the southbound shoulder with its emergency lights on and arrow sign flashing.



(Photos courtesy of VDOT)

But Michael A. Knieling, 39, didn’t heed the warning, slamming into the back of the emergency vehicle and crumpling the front end of his Audi.

Knieling was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. Luckily, the VDOT worker was not in his vehicle at the time, and was uninjured in the crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash remains under investigation.