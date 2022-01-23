Driver smashes SUV into Midlothian Patient First

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a GMC SUV crashed into the front of a Midlothian Patient First in the early morning hours Sunday.

Chesterfield County Police were joined at the scene by Forest View Rescue Squad and the Chesterfield Fire Department.

Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN

Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN

Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN

Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN

Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN

Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN

Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN

Photo Courtesy of Commonwealth Media Group, Percell Jackson

Photo Courtesy of Commonwealth Media Group, Percell Jackson

Photo Courtesy of Commonwealth Media Group, Percell Jackson

The destruction at the scene shows major damage to the exterior walls and front door of the Patient First at 8110 Midlothian Turnpike, the front end of a GMC SUV and the rear end of a Richmond Police vehicle. Debris can also be seen spread out along the road on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police cars on scene are shown blocking off a portion of the turnpike to through traffic.

Photo by Tim Corley

Photo by Tim Corley

Photo by Tim Corley

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.