Drivers urged to use caution after first snow of the season arrives in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first snow of the season appeared in central Virginia on Tuesday. While snowfall in November might be beautiful, it can also be dangerous for drivers.

“A lot of the times we see drivers who don’t adjust their speeds in bad temperature, bad weather and that could lead to a crash,” said AAA Traffic Safety Specialist Haley Glynn.

This system didn’t bring any significant accumulation, but the moisture that it did provide, coupled with dropping temperatures, could bring slippery and click roadways.

“We really need to make sure that drivers are more aware of their surroundings, they’re giving themselves extra time and they’re preparing for this weather,” Glynn told 8News. “You never know what’s going to happen, it could be a foot of snow or it might be nothing so it’s better to air on the side of caution.”

Glynn said even if temperatures get above freezing there’s still the potential for ice on the roads.

