NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tornado touched down on the Northern Neck on Monday.

Drone footage from a Resident of Northumberland Shores surveyed the damage left behind by the twister.

A forest of trees almost completely knocked down, with debris scattered in all different directions.

Hundreds of electricity customers were stripped of power, but most have been restored.

The National Weather Service says they will be there today to figure out the strength of the tornado.