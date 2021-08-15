Drop-off titling coming to Virginia DMV on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Monday, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is offering drop-off service for titles in Virginia.

Customers who buy a car from a person or business not involved in selling vehicles must apply for a car title.

On Monday, you can drop those applications off at any DMV customer center for processing. You can also send it in for processing through the mail or by appointment.

When dropping off the documents, staff will make sure the application is complete before getting a receipt.