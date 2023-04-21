RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday, April 22, is National Drug Take-Back Day, and several law enforcement agencies across the central Virginia region are hosting events.

National Drug Take-Back Day is organized twice a year by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which collaborates with law enforcement across the country to host local events where people can drop off their expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

According to the DEA, these drug take-back events, which take place every April and October, are intended to prevent misuse of medication, accidental overdose and opioid addiction.

Any pills or patches will be accepted at the events — most of which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at local police departments or government buildings — but illicit drugs, liquids and sharp objects such as needles will not be accepted, with some exceptions.

A drug take-back event in Richmond will take place at the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office, located at 1701 Fairfield Way.

Henrico’s event will take place at three locations — the Henrico Public Safety Building, located at 7721 East Parham Road; the Fairfield Library, located at 1401 North Laburnum Avenue and the Wegmans located at 12200 Wegmans Boulevard in the Short Pump area.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting events in the Mechanicsville area, at the Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center at 7427 Verdi Lane, and at the Ashland Police Department, located at 601 England Street. Medications in liquid forms will be accepted at this event.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police is hosting an event at their headquarters, located at 37 East Tabb Street.

Powhatan is hosting an event at the Powhatan County Circuit Court, located at 3880 Old Buckingham Road. The drop-off area will be on the south side of the courthouse’s grounds, on Marion Harland Lane.

Drug take-back events are taking place all over the country. To find a drop-off location near you, visit the DEA’s website.