GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County emergency vehicles were struck by a drunk driver Friday night while assisting an injured pedestrian.

Steven Creasey, Goochland County Sheriff, said deputies responded to a pedestrian crash near the Hadensville Store on Broad Street Road.

It was around 6 p.m. Friday.

Bryan Pleasant heard the crash happen while he was filling up his tank with gas. He said a man was standing near the road directing his partner out of the store’s parking lot.

“He was trying to help her back out of the parking lot because they had a trailer in the back,” Pleasant said. “I’m thinking, ‘Man this isn’t going to be good’ because it’s taking long and cars keep coming.”

Moments later, he heard a loud sound.

“You hear a big boom. I was like, ‘Man did the guy move?” Pleasant said. “That’s when I ran around there and saw that he was laying there.”

Pleasant said he wasted no time in getting the man some help.

“I was like, ‘Call 911.’ I’m running back and forth. I ran, got in the car and drove to the fire station to get them. Came back and it was just so much,” he said.

Creasey said Virginia State Police troopers and sheriff’s deputies responded to the pedestrian crash near the Hadensville Store.

Fire and rescue crews also arrived to med-flight the patient to a trauma center. Creasey said Broad Street Road was blocked off.

However, at around 6:14 p.m. another crash happened while crews were still at the scene.

Goochland County emergency crews at the scene of the crash Friday night. (Photo: Goochland County Sheriff’s Office)

A drunk driver pulled out of the Hadensville Store parking lot and hit two Goochland County Fire and Rescue quick response vehicles, said Creasey.

No one was hurt in the crash, but Susan Kearns, 63, of Louisa, was arrested and charged with a DUI.

“In the same night? No. At the same time and the same store? No, it wasn’t how I wanted to end the year,” Pleasant said. “Everyone just watch out for each other.”

State Police is now leading the investigation for the pedestrian crash.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles crash locations map, there were more than 50 crashes along Broad Street Road in 2022.