Dump truck and tractor-trailer crash in James City County, close down I-64

JAMES CIYT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said just before 3 a.m. on Monday a tractor-trailer hit a garbage truck, shutting down all westbound lanes of I-64.

State police said on the morning of Oct. 4, Wayne R. Norwood, 62, was traveling west in a tractor-trailer when he took his eyes off of the road and approached a dump truck headed in the same direction.

Norwood tried to avoid hitting the dump truck by swerving off the road, but still hit the rear of the truck. This caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife across the highway, blocking all lanes of traffic.

Troopers said Norwood refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck Latoya Johnson, of Newport News, sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the incident and was transported from the scene.

Norwood was charged with reckless driving/failure to maintain proper control of one’s vehicle.