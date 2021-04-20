Duplex undergoing renovations in Fort Lee post catches fire

Firefighters work to put out a fire on a duplex in Fort Lee. (Photo: Screenshot of video by Brian Stevens, DVIDS)

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — Fort Lee firefighters responded to a duplex that caught on fire this morning.

According to Fort Lee authorities, the duplex located at 709 Jackson Circle was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived at 9:24 a.m.

Fort Lee Fire called for backup from Prince George County and Hopewell fire departments.

Authorities said that both sides of the duplex were undergoing renovations when the fire broke out. No one was inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay with us for updates.