RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A coal mining shaft located along Route 60 in Midlothian is causing the surrounding area to sink. The Virginia Department of Energy has implemented a project, with an almost $100,000 grant, to fill the area to prevent further sinking and to make the road safe for passersby.

Funding for the project comes from an American Mine Land (AML) grant. Virginia Energy gave the contract to Lightner Excavating to fulfill. They begin work this week.

The AML program began in 1977 after the passing of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act. Virginia Energy manages these federal grants, which are handed down from the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement (OSMRE). The grants are used to fix issues from pre-1977 coal mining.

The project is expected to take about two months. The work, which will take place on private property, will be fully visible to drivers on Route 60. Lightner Excavating will use stone and grout to fill the hole left behind by the mine.

The shaft, called the Hanson Shaft, which was operated by the English Company in the early 1900s, was used as either an entrance to the mine or as ventilation for the miners.