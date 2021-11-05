Early morning house fire drives resident from home in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday morning, Petersburg firefighters responded to a house fire on 8th street.

The call came just before 4 a.m., and when crews arrived on scene they saw flames leaping from the front windows of a single-family house. According to a press release form the fire department, crews had the blaze under control in under 45 minutes.

There were no injuries reported at this time, but the Red Cross was called in to help one resident displaced by the fire.

An investigation of the fire is underway, but at this time the investigators believe the fire was accidental.