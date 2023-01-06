RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Early voting starts today for the 4th congressional district special election to fill the late Representative Donald McEachin’s seat.

The election between Republican Leon Benjamin Sr. and Democrat Jennifer McClellan will be held on February 21.

Voters can cast their ballots early at the Office of Elections or the Hickory Hill Community Center on East Belt Boulevard. For this election, voters won’t be able to cast their ballots early at City Hall.

Richmond voters can head to the city’s Office of Elections, located at 2134 W. Laburnum Avenue, for early voting from Friday, Jan. 6, until Saturday, Feb. 18. The office will be open for voting during the following hours:

Every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11. and Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, from noon until 4 p.m.

Residents can also vote at the Hickory Hill Community Center, located at 3000 E. Belt Boulevard, from Monday, Jan. 30, until Saturday, Feb. 18. The community center is open for early voting during the following times:

Every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, from noon to 4 p.m.

Democratic state senator Jennifer McClellan could become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. She said she’ll continue to focus on issues like environmental justice and reproductive rights.

Republican Leon Benjamin, Sr. is a Richmond native and a United States Navy veteran. The Virginia GOP said he’s committed to bringing the power back to the people. His website said he’s focusing on issues like securing neighborhoods against crime and giving parents a choice.

Voters can also drop their ballots in a drop box starting today at the Office of Elections, the Southside Community Services Center or at City Hall.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 10.