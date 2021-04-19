Earth Week events happening in Richmond this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Volunteers prepare to plant Coyote Bush and Buckwheat plants at Los Angeles State Historic Park on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Attendees celebrated Earth Day while engaging in ‘forest therapy’ and planting a selection of plants at the park. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Earth Day is not until April 22, but many are using the whole week to take part in environmentally-friendly activities.

That includes the Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, which have events planned for the rest of the week running through April 24.

Here’s what’s happening for Earth Week:

Monday, April 19 – Carillion Clearing Restoration (3-5 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 20 – James River Park Service Project (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 21 – Pleasant Park Tree Planting (4-6 p.m.)

Thursday, April 22 – Uptown Community garden Project

Friday, April 23 – Fonticello Food Forest Project

Saturday, April 24 – W. Broad Street Pollinator Park (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

“If you are looking for a way to serve their community, get to know your neighbors, and give

back to the natural habitat that nourishes all varieties of life, please consider signing up for one

of PRCF’s many Earth Week events,” PRCF Director Chris Frelke said in a statement.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at all community service events. To register for any of the events above, head over to the HandsOn Greater Richmond website.