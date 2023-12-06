ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Historic Resources has announced that an easement has been administered over Civil War battlefield land in Orange County.

The property is located at 2062 Germanna Highway and is known as the Siegen Forest Tract. The land encompasses more than 163 acres that lie partially within the Chancellorsville Battlefield — dating back to 1863 — and the Wilderness Battlefield — dating back to 1864.

A spokesperson for the Department said Historic Germanna — the nonprofit organization that owns and oversees the Siegen Forest — donated the easement to protect the property from subdivision and future development.

The Siegen Forest Tract is connected to the Historic Germanna Visitor Center and the Hitt Archaeology Center. A trail system runs along the Rapidan River as well as water access to launch kayaks and canoes onto the river.

The Siegen Forest Tract includes the site of the historic Germanna Ford, a key crossing used by the Union Army throughout the Civil War. The Department said the ford was one of the few places along the Rapidan River where large groups of infantry and cavalry could cross quickly.

The Siegen Forest Tract also contains seven known archeological sites, including a historic mill complex, an 18th- to 19th-century domestic site, a family cemetery, and Civil War earthworks –or banks of soil used to fortify an area. Many of these sites existed during the Civil War, according to the Department.

A spokesperson for the Department said that in addition to the protection of the historical land, the easement will also protect wetland and riparian areas — land along the edges of rivers –which will help promote the water quality of the Rapidan-Upper Rappahannock and Chesapeake Bay watersheds as well as the Rapidan River-Fields Run sub-watershed.