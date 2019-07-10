Live Now
Eastern League All-Star Game set to be a home run Wednesday night

Local News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a week of fun-filled activities, All-Star weekend is wrapping up with the anticipated Flying Squirrels Eastern League All-Star Game Wednesday night.

Hosting this year’s game is extra special for Richmond because the Flying Squirrels is turning 10.

The last time Richmond hosted the game was back in 1992 when the team was still called the Richmond Braves. To celebrate, there will be a fireworks display after the game.

Tickets are still being sold and range for $8 to $16. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

