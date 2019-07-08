Eastern League All-Star Week continues Monday with concert at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s a big week for the Richmond Flying Squirrels as they host the Eastern League All-Star Week for the first time.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney kicked off the week Sunday at a free event on Brown’s Island that featured live music and food trucks.

The festivities will continue Monday night at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway, where country music stars Big & Rich will headline the All-Star Country Music Jam. Special guests include Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Mickie James.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and concert starts at 7 p.m.

All-Star Week will be at the Diamond Tuesday for the Eastern League Celebrity Home Run Derby. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the derby will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. But before the derby, an All-Star Pep Rally will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at One James Center Plaza.

“None of us will ever forget this week, and preparing for this week and executing for this week. As you can see, this is emotional for me. We want to show minor league baseball that Richmond, Virginia is the best,” Richmond Flying Squirrels VP and COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said.

The actual all-star game will be held Wednesday. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m.

