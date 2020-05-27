ECPI students back on campus, with temperature checks required

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ECPI University and its three campuses in the Richmond area have reopened for class under some extra safety precautions, which include temperature checks.

“Step up to the line please, temperature check,” Matt Grinsell, campus president of ECPI’s Richmond South Campus, said to a student entering the school’s building.

All students and staff must pass through a mandatory health screening when arriving for class and anyone with a temperature over 100.3 degrees is sent home. In addition, everyone must wear a mask and all of the classrooms have been reconfigured to keep social distancing in mind.

Markings have been placed on the floors around the school buildings so students move one way in and one way out.

“I think the biggest thing is, we are trying to do is, create a sense of safety and security for students,” said Grinsell.

ECPI is a year-round school that requires a lot of hands on training so Grinsell told 8News they had to think fast about how to safely get students back in the buildings.

