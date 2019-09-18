Ed Peeples, local unsung hero of the civil rights movement, remembered

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many locals may not recognize the name Ed Peeples, but the social justice advocate and VCU professor who died earlier this month won’t ever be forgotten to veterans of the civil rights movement.

A beloved and respected figure in the community, Peeples was a longtime advocate who began his fight in Farmville, Virginia, alongside the men and women protesting Prince Edward County’s move to shut down schools rather than integrate the district following the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954. The county closed schools from 1959 until 1964.

Peeples, who was stationed in Prince Edward County while in the Navy at the time, created a program to teach black students on Saturdays after seeing the injustice of segregation. In an interview before he died, Peeples spoke about what it takes to have the mindset of an activist.

“They feel like they’re never alone,” Peeples said in 2018, “even if they’re the only person on the scene of practicing justice.”

Born in Richmond in 1935, Peeples admitted he was raised to be racist but said he chose to dedicate his life to help those struggling in the fight for civil rights.

“I have sought to emulate his goodwill,” Peeples explained.

From exchanging letters with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to having his field notes used by the Kennedy administration, Peeples was behind the scenes the whole time. His contribution empowered many to follow in his footsteps.

“You see justice, you change it. You speak up, you step out front. Ed Peeples has done that for sixty years, and has inspired thousands to keep his work going,” Civil Rights veteran Ben Ragsdale said. “Ed was a early mentor and friend.”

Peeples inspired activists and policymakers alike, including the former secretary of administration for former Governor Tim Kaine.

“I think all people who stand on the sidelines and don’t take a stand are really part of the problem. He was one of those silent unsung heroes,” Viola Baskerville, Kaine’s secretary of administration from 2006 to 2010, said of Peeples.

Before joining Kaine’s administration, as a member of Virginia’s House of Delegates, Baskerville sponsored a bill that offered scholarships meant to compensate people impacted by Prince Edward County’s resistance to desegregation.

“Ed was a quiet mover,” Baskerville explained. “He helped me understand, at a deeper level, the ramifications of trying to restore some sense of justice and equity.”

Before he passed, Peeples received the Civil Rights Unsung Hero Award from the Richmond branch of the NAACP. He explained that knowing today’s youth will carry the torch as the advocates of tomorrow gave him a deep sense of pride.

“The 17 and 18-year-olds that are graduating now are already becoming advocates in their community,” Peeples said, “and some of them haven’t even finished high school.”

Edward H. Peeples Jr., died Sept. 7, 2019 at the age of 84.