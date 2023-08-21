PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Friends of the Lower Appomattox River (FOLAR) has acquired almost eight acres of land along the Appomattox River in Petersburg, connecting neighborhoods, commercial areas and greenspace.

The organization said the land will close a gap in the 25-mile Appomattox River greenway-blueway trail and park systems. The acquisition will intersect with the 43-mile Fall Line Trail that spans from Petersburg to Ashland.

The land will be protected under an easement by the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, the organization said, and then will be transferred to the City of Petersburg after improvements are made.

“The protection and improved access for viewing the scenic Appomattox River coupled with recreational access to adjoining easement property is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts of all interests, abilities, and ages,” said the chair of FOLAR, Sam Hayes.

The organization further said the protection of the land will help protect the water quality and habitats of the Appomattox River. The land will maintain the natural buffers along the shore and will also help filter runoff.

Appomattox River west of Campbell’s bridge — Fleet Street (Photo: John A. Rooney Jr.)

Trail near Appomattox River (Photo: John A. Rooney Jr.)

Since the Appomattox River is a source of drinking water for surrounding communities and is a part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, the organization said protecting the land is especially important.