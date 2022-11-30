Henrico Police responded to Brookland Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 18 after a 7th grade student was reportedly stabbed. Credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Two high school students are in juvenile detention after police said they brought guns to school on Monday, Nov. 28.

Those are at least the seventh and eighth weapons found at a Henrico, Richmond or Chesterfield school since September.

Students have brought three weapons into Highland Springs High this month alone. Now, the two teen boys caught on Monday are facing several charges.

Henrico school resource officers got the two guns from the boys on Monday, taking them into custody.

The teens are facing charges like possession of a concealed weapon and transportation of trigger activators, which allows a semi-automatic gun to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of a trigger.

On November 3, police took another teen at Highland Springs High into custody for having a gun and also in connection to a shooting.

Also in Henrico, a stabbing happened at Brookland Middle School, and in Richmond, a student brought a gun to George Wythe High and a teen brought a knife to Thomas Jefferson High, all happening last month.

Students have brought two weapons to L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield since September.

Police said there are not any threats to anyone at Highland Springs High.

Police are asking guardians and parents to discuss how severe the offenses can be and the responsibility of having guns.