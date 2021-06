RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - Temperatures slowly fall this evening as we look at another similar start to the last few days with lows in the upper 60's and low 70's along with a few clouds in the area. Humidity will continue to stick with us over the next several days.

Clouds slowly move out as we continue throughout our morning hours as we look at a sunny afternoon ahead along with humid conditions. We'll be warming up quickly throughout our Monday. Make sure to stay hydrated.