Elementary school in Colonial Heights goes virtual following COVID-19 cases

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Students and staff at Lakeview Elementary School will be switching to virtual learning on Monday. Colonial Heights Public Schools made the decision to close the building following multiple COVID-19 cases reported at the school.

The school district says families will be contacted if its possible that their child was exposed to the virus.

All families will be contacted with details on virtual learning, parent sessions and Chromebook pick-up dates.

Colonial Heights Public Schools says, “The safety of our students, staff, and community is a top priority, and we will continue to be transparent while following VDH guidance for each unique situation.”

The first case at Lakeview was reported on Oct. 23.

The VDH is currently reporting 303 total cases in Colonial Heights since the pandemic began, 29 people have been hospitalized and 26 have died.

Latest updates from Colonial Heights Public Schools