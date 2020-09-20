Elementary school in Prince George reports positive COVID-19 case

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A member of the Beazley Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson with the Prince George County Public Schools confirmed the case but says they are unable to provide any further details. The spokesperson explains that for privacy reasons they can’t confirm if the infected person is a student or employee.

PGCPS gave families the choice between virtual and in-person learning this fall.

