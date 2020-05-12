Elephant Insurance employees to work from home remainder of 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Most Elephant Insurance employees won’t have to worry about rush hour for a while.

The company announced on Monday that it plans to allow employees the option of continuing to work remotely from the remainder of 2020. The news comes as the insurance company plans to reopen its headquarters located in Richmond around Labor Day weekend. While a “small number of essential employees,” will be allowed back, “the majority of the workforce will have the option to continue to work from home.”

“Thanks to the planning across all departments, we were able to move over 650 employees to working from home eight weeks ago. The teams are working so well that we have decided to extend the option to the end of the year,” said Alberto Schiavon, CEO. “We feel this offers everyone the opportunity to be safer at home without affecting our service standards.”

