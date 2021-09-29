Embassy of Japan gifts cherry blossom sculpture to Randolph-Macon College

A statue honoring the death of a Randolph-Macon College alumna killed in the massive 2011 earthquake in Japan was gifted to the college on Sept. 29. (Photo: Will McCue)

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A statue honoring the death of a Randolph-Macon College alumna killed in the 2011 Great East Earthquake and Tsunami in Japan was gifted to the college on Wednesday.

The statue, titled “Full Circle Blossom,” was a gift from the Embassy of Japan, and was designed by the Washington D.C.-based artist Alex Goastièr. It honors Taylor Anderson, who was killed in the natural disaster.

Japanese Ambassador Koji Tomita said he hopes it will inspire students to build international ties.

